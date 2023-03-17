Two nabbed for Gqeberha biokineticist kidnapping, R2 million ransom demand made

Cape Town - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a Gqeberha biokineticist, however, she remains missing. Riana Pretorius was snatched in broad daylight on Thursday from Nelson Mandela Bay in one of the area’s busiest streets.

She was kidnapped outside a medical practice in Newton Park and stuffed into a white Toyota Corolla which was discovered hours later. One suspect was arrested and a firearm seized. On Friday, The South African reported that police had made a second arrest in the kidnapping and a ransom demand of R2 million was made to the family. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed Pretorius was still missing.

She told the publication members of the Hawks were still searching for a third suspect who could possibly lead them to where Pretorius is being held. It remains unclear when the suspects will be charged and be expected to appear in court, however, all law enforcement agencies remain on high alert. Prayers continue to stream in from residents in and around Gqeberha for her safe return.