Two nabbed with 186 kilograms of dagga in Piet Retief

Johannesburg - Police have arrested two suspects in Piet Retief on Thursday after they were allegedly caught with 186 kilograms of dagga. Police said the dagga had an estimated street value of about R 358,000.

The suspects are both facing charges of dealing in dagga. The suspects were arrested separately around 9am, one in a courier van and another in an SUV car were arrested. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police stopped a courier van with North West registration number plates and a Mazda SUV was also stopped by the members.

“A search was then conducted whereby dagga was found inside as well,” he said. During the preliminary investigations, police were led to believe that the two vehicles were on the same mission and further investigations indicated that the two vehicles could have been travelling to the North West. “Both vehicles were confiscated for further investigation as the police believe that the cars were used in the commission of the crime” said Mohlala.

The suspects aged 29 and 45 are expected to make their first court appearance at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s court on Friday. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrests. “Members in the province are so vigilant and we are so elated by the manner in which they are so motivated. Perpetrators can never be allowed to use the roads for trafficking of dagga or any other illegal items" said the General Manamela.