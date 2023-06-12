Independent Online
Monday, June 12, 2023

Two off-duty police officers shot dead in Khayelitsha

File Photo: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 52m ago

Pretoria – Two off-duty police officers have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Both attacks happened late on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a 36-year-old sergeant based at the Elsies River Police Station was shot while driving in Site C and later died in hospital.

On the second shooting, a 43-year-old police sergeant from Nyanga was shot while he was with friends in Mandela Park by unidentified gunmen.

Potelwa said the incident was believed to be robbery related.

In another incident last month, an off-duty Durban policeman has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend before shooting himself in the head after a domestic dispute.

The incident took place near the Mdavu tavern at Emachobeni area in Inanda on 26 May.

It is believed the victim is also a police officer.

According to an incident report, the couple had been arguing on the street outside their car when the suspect pulled out his state firearm and shot his girlfriend dead.

He allegedly shot a community patroller in the right arm when he tried to intervene.

The policeman then allegedly shot himself in the head. He survived the shooting and was taken to a nearby private hospital.

IOL

