Two patrons killed, six injured as assailants shoot randomly in a Limpopo tavern

Pretoria - Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a “high-level” investigation into the circumstances that led to a shooting which left two people dead and six others injured. The incident took place in a tavern at Malamulele on Thursday at around 8pm.

“It is alleged that, plus or minus, eight unknown males came to the tavern and without any warning… they started to shoot randomly. “It is further alleged that during the shooting, the suspects shot eight people, two of them succumbed due to gunshot wounds at the scene,” the police said. Six of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Several cartridges fired from a pistol were found scattered across the crime scene. Police said the gunmen reportedly left in two double-cab vehicles. The motive for the crime has not been established.

Hadebe has tasked the police in Limpopo with tracking down the killers and bringing them to book. “This kind of senseless killing must be condemned, and I have tasked the members to hunt down the suspects and arrest them, I further call upon community to come forward with information that can help police. “Anyone with information that can assist with the location of the suspects is urged to urgently contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane, on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop number 0860010111, any police station or the My SAPS App.”