Two people killed in Durban CBD shooting

Durban – Two people, one of them a security guard, was killed in a shooting incident in the Durban CBD on Thursday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to the scene on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley kaSeme Street at around 10am.

“It is alleged that a robbery was taking place when a security officer attempted to assist the victim when shots were fired. “Both the security officer and victim believed to be in their forties where found with fatal gunshot wounds. “They were assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said SAPS were on scene and will be investigating further. In a separate incident, two men were shot and wounded outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court less than 24 hours ago. The incident is believed to be gang-related.

According to reports in the “Daily News”, a group of people were walking along Somtseu Road after alighting from either their public transport or a private motor vehicle when they came under attack. One witness sitting on the verge outside the court told the “Daily News” that everyone ran for cover. Many people got down on the floor while others made a run towards the court building entrance. IOL