Two police officers get R1,000 bail after court appearance on corruption charges

Two police officers in Limpopo were granted bail in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court, where they appeared on charges of corruption and of defeating the administration of justice. This follows their arrests on Tuesday, July 23.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the two men were identified as Sergeant Rapi Prince Sekopana, 50, and Constable Thabang Brian Ledwaba, 31, currently stationed at the Mahwelereng police station. “According to reports, on January 2, 2023, the accused officers responded to a complaint involving a male suspect who had been apprehended by community members in Ga-Molekane village over suspicions of possessing stolen property. “Subsequently, the suspect was handed over to the officers, who then proceeded to transport him.

“During the journey, the suspect allegedly contacted his sister to arrange for an undisclosed sum of money in exchange for his release. The sister managed to acquire the amount as required and delivered the cash along the N11 public road outside Molekane village,” Ledwaba said. It is alleged that once the money was handed over, the suspect was promised he would be released along the N11. However, it was reported that the two police officers dropped him off at the Mahwelereng Mall at the Moshate crossing. Members of the community intervened and escorted him back to the Mahwelereng police station.

“Following these events, the provincial anti-corruption unit took charge of the investigation, resulting in the subsequent arrest of the implicated officers on charges of corruption and defeating the administration of justice after voluntarily surrendering themselves to the police,” Ledwaba said. The duo made a brief court appearance where they were granted bail of R1,000 each. The matter has been postponed until August 22.