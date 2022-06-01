Two pupils killed by taxi which fell off a bridge

Rustenburg - Two pupils were killed and others were seriously injured when their minibus taxi fell off a bridge in Bloemhof in the North West province on Wednesday. The taxi was travelling on the R34 road when it allegedly hit the barriers of the bridge and veered off the road.

Paramedics certified two children under the age of 10 dead at the scene. North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari has sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families. “Children this young should not have to die. I am deeply saddened by the news and hope the families and friends of the deceased find strength in this tough time,” he said.

The injured were transported to Klerksdorp Hospital. The taxi was providing non-contracted services that was an arrangement between the owner and parents to transport learners to school, and was not part of government learner transport service. On Monday, 36 schoolchildren were injured when two buses transporting them to school collided.

According to the North West department of education, spokesperson Elias Malindi, the two scholar buses were ferrying learners to Kromellenboog Agric Focus Combined in Christiana. “It is alleged that the two buses were from Utlwanang Township heading to Kromellenboog Agric Focus Combined which is away from Christiana. On their way to school the two buses were following each other, one bus hit another at the back but did not lose control. The accident happened when the two buses were turning to the same direction in the morning,” he said. The two buses immediately stopped at the accident scene and learners were taken out by the passers-by. The emergency units were called to the accident scene.

About 94 learners were attended to by the local clinic but 36 learners were referred for X-ray to different hospitals. Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela wished a speedy recovery for all the learners. “On behalf of the department we wish for a speedy recovery to all the injured learners. We are very much grateful that there are no fatalities to the learners, only minor injuries. The department will ensure that psychosocial support is offered to the affected learners on Tuesday, 31 May 2022,” said MEC Matsemela.

In another incident, a 45-year-old teacher was gunned down execution style when she arrived for work at Rutanang Primary School in Geelhout Park in Rustenburg on Tuesday. The teacher was in her car in front of the school gate when two men allegedly shot her at closed range. “According to information received, the teacher was in her Toyota Fortuner vehicle in front of the school gate when the suspects approached and shot her at close range. The suspects who did not take anything from the car, walked away from the scene on foot,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.