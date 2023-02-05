Rustenburg - Two rhinos have been killed and dehorned on a safari farm in Paterson in the Eastern Cape. "It is alleged that the two adult rhinos (male and female) were last spotted during an afternoon game drive on February 1 and were discovered dead the following afternoon while on that game drive. The horns from both carcasses were hacked off," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said a case of illegal hunting of a protected animal without a permit was under investigation. "Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Provincial Wildlife Co-ordinator Captain Mornay Viljoen on 082 319 9216 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous," she said. In Mpumalanga, police said Santos Baloyi, 34, was sentenced to 18 years’ direct imprisonment at Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday for rhino poaching and other related charges. Baloyi and two of his accomplices were caught in the Kruger National Park on September 10, 2022 by field rangers who were busy with routine patrols at the Afsaal section of the park, near Malelane.

"According to information, the field rangers' attention was drawn by the sound of a gunshot very close to where they were patrolling. When they went to investigate, they spotted the convict and his two accomplices. "The field rangers ordered them to stop, but instead one of the trio decided to point a firearm towards the direction of the two field rangers. There was a shoot-out between the suspects and the rangers," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said Baloyi sustained a gunshot wound on his leg. He was arrested and his wound attended to by one of the rangers.

Story continues below Advertisement

The other ranger went after the other two who fled and somehow disappeared into the bushes. As it became dark, the rangers suspended their search. “The police were summoned to the scene and the accused who sustained some injuries was arrested and charged accordingly. Meanwhile, the search was later continued after other rangers joined in. As a result, a backpack was found with the firearm, an axe, a bush knife as well as a pair of fresh rhino horns. "The search continued the following day where other police disciplines as well as a tracker dog joined. The lifeless body of the other suspected poacher was found within the tall grass around the vicinity, and next to his body lay a hunting rifle fitted with a silencer. The third poacher could not be traced."

Story continues below Advertisement