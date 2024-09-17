Two SAPS VIP Protection officers found guilty of stealing R60,000 they found at a shopping mall

Two police officers found guilty of stealing R60,000 have been ordered to pay back half the money or go to jail. Michael Sibiya,48, and Tebogo Noe, 46, were sentenced this week in the Upington Regional Court, 10 years after the theft was committed in March 2014.

Sibiya and Noe were both members South African Police Service’s VIP protection unit at the time. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks), the policemen were on duty in the Upington area. Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said the members visited the local mall, where they stumbled upon cash to the value of R60,000.

“Instead of making attempts to locate the owner, the duo decided to buy flash lights and hide the money inside a box. “They attempted to send their new found loot to their addresses back in Kimberley through the local courier. “The local courier employees in Upington became suspicious and opened the package.

“Cash was found and they immediately notified Upington Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks.” Both policemen were found guilty of theft in January 2016, after a lengthy trial, the Hawks said. “Sentencing took place on September 16, 2024 after numerous delay tactics by the duo.”