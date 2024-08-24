Two senior municipal employees, service provider in court for over R600,000 fraud

The three suspects who allegedly defrauded the Dihlabeng Local Municipality in the Free State appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday, August 23. Thabang Johannes Thinyane, 43, a service provider, Ntokozo Erick Shabalala, 43, the Director at Dihlabeng Local Municipality, and Municipal Manager, Lekgetho Isaac Mokgathle, 53, were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo said the arrest emanated from fraudulent activities that took place at the municipality. “During 2023, the Hawks received information from the Premier in the Free State office regarding the allegations of fraud at the municipality. It is alleged that the former Municipal Manager, Mokgathle, and the Director of Public Works, Infrastructure, and Human Settlement, Shabalala, irregularly appointed a service provider, Thinyane, without following due processes to supply and install diesel generators at water treatment works in Saulspoort dam. “It was further reported that the Municipal Manager and the Director drafted an appointment letter for a service provider at a cost of R7.2 million. The service provider only erected the slab at the site and invoiced the municipality an amount of R611,000,” Singo said.

As a result of the fraudulent activities, Dihlabeng Local Municipality suffered a total loss of R611,000. The trio appeared in court on charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, and Contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). During their appearance, the trio were granted R10,000 bail each.