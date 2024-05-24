Two sentenced to life sentences for their despicable crimes

Two men from the Western Cape were sentenced to life behind bars for rape. One of them received an additional 10 years for attempted murder. The sentences were handed down by the Parow Regional Court.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said that the Western Cape police continue to prioritise gender-based violence against women and children, and they will go above and beyond to bring perpetrators to justice. “This was again demonstrated by detectives attached to Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit when they ensured that two offenders were removed from their community,” said Manyana. It was first reported that on August 1, 2016, 38-year-old Gilbert Botha raped a nine-year-old at her grandmother’s house.

“The 38-year-old suspect called her into her brother’s room where he raped her. The suspect, Gilbert Botha was found guilty of the mentioned charge on April 3, 2024 and was sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Manyana. In a different incident on October 21, 2021, a 29-year-old woman was attacked with a spade by her 25-year-old boyfriend, Luzavain Van Niekerk. He raped her and left her body in a dumping site. He was apprehended soon after the incident.

Van Niekerk was found guilty sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on the attempted murder charge and life imprisonment on the rape charge. Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, hailed the judgement against the two accused and praised the investigating officers, Detective Warrant Officer Ayanda Ndaba and Detective Warrant Officer Mark Haywood, for their thorough investigations. He also lauded the prosecution team at the Parow Regional Court.