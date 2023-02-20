Pretoria - Two police sergeants based at the Dobsonville SAPS who were arrested on charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where they were remanded in custody. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the two police officers were arrested on Friday and the other two were still on the run.

“It is alleged that four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs on 17 February 2023 at about 2pm to search the property of the alleged suspect. They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35 000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury,” said Suping. “While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.” Ipid believes the arrested man was told by the police officers to make calls to his contacts to raise the money.

“They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist,” said Suping. “They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he (suspect) was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money. The friend reported the incident to Ipid investigators, who worked jointly with SAPS and JMPD to track the officers and the state vehicle. “The vehicle was found in Roodepoort with only two members (police officers). They were found in possession of gold, two measuring scales, 25 litres of acidic mercury and an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.

Suping said the two sergeants will make their next appearance on March 1 for formal bail application. Ipid intends to oppose bail. IOL