Two sex workers sentenced for killing 29-year-old client

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced two sex workers to life imprisonment for killing of a 29-year-old client in Sandton. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the incident occurred in April 13, 2019 when two women, Refilwe Mokgotlo, 29, and Julia Rihlampfu, 33, travelled from Pretoria to a pub in Fourways looking clients.

“At approximately 3am, the deceased accepted their services and left with them to his Sandton residence. After purchasing food, the deceased had consensual sex with Mokgotlo whilst Rihlampfu was in the other room. However, an altercation ensued during the intercourse,” explained Mjonondwane. Mjonondwane said the investigating officer testified that Mokgotlo killed the man by strangling him with a charging cable. His father became concerned when he tried to contact him but couldn’t find him. A family friend was asked to go to his place and do a wellness check.

“The friend visited the deceased's residence, gained entry and discovered his lifeless body on the floor and alerted the police. A video footage from the complex further revealed the deceased entering his residence accompanied by two women, who were later seen exiting the complex with his house keys. “Fingerprints lifted from the crime scene matched those of the accused, substantiating their involvement in the crime,” added Mjonondwane. In court, the prosecution argued that the women acted in common purpose by taking advantage of the deceased's kindness when he invited them to his home and provided them with food.