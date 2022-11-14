Two shot dead in Durban’s Morningside, following argument in parking lot

Durban - Two men were shot dead in a parking lot on Friday in Morningside, Durban. According to the incident report, the two men, aged 24, had been dropping off a relative at Peter Mokaba Ridge at around 7pm.

In the parking lot, the victims allegedly met some friends and an argument ensued. It is further alleged the suspect went to their vehicle and emerged with a firearm, shooting both men dead. Witnesses said the suspect then fled the scene in his car.

A spent cartridge were found at the scene. The SAPS has been approached for an update. Last week Thursday, a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting at mall in Bluff on the south of Durban.

Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said they responded to the shooting at around 8pm at the Hillside Shopping Centre. The victims came under fire while leaving a restaurant. It is alleged two armed men approached them and opened fire before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

