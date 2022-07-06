Two shot dead in Elsies River in less than 24 hours

Cape Town - The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned two murders in the area in less than 24 hours. On Monday, a 15-year-old boy was gunned down in front of a local supermarket on the corners of Norwood Road and 12th Avenue in Leonsdale.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot during the incident but managed to survive the ordeal. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the possibility that the shooting incident could be gang related would be investigated. A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old injured during a shooting incident in Leonsdale, Elsies River on Sunday. Photo: supplied “A murder and an attempted murder case was opened for investigation. The injured victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment.

“The unknown suspects who fled the scene in an unknown direction are yet to be arrested. The possibility that this incident can be gang related will be investigated,” van Wyk said. Chairperson of the CPF, Chief Hamish Arries, condemned the crime in the strongest terms possible, and he urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward. “We, as the Elsies River Community Police Forum, strongly condemn this cruel act against the community, and the thugs who robbed us of such a young life should be found and prosecuted.

“We can no longer allow ourselves to be held in a vice grip of lawlessness and do nothing about it. Mohamed Hoosain, 25, was gunned down just after opening the popular Mahmood Shop in Clarke Estate, Elsies River on Monday. Photo: supplied “Someone must know or have seen who pulled the trigger and must come forward. “Our community can no longer be held captive in their own homes, fearful of coming out. Our children should feel free to play in the parks and enjoy a normal childhood free from shootings and all sorts of lawlessness,” Arries said.

He has urged residents to come forward and play their part by joining the local neighbourhood watches and street communities to ensure safety in the community. “We have a responsibility to keep our community safe and look out for each other. “This will make us responsible citizens.

“We can no longer turn a blind eye and live normally alongside criminals who won't hesitate to turn on us. “We as the community need to become active and consistent in Community Policing so that these criminally challenged individuals who hold us captives in our community can wake up to the reality that crime does not pay. “The killing of this 15-year-old boy is one too many, and we can as a community stop this,” he said.

In a separate incident, at 7.30am on Monday, the shopkeeper at the local Mahmood Shop in Clarke Estate was gunned down. Mohamed Hoosain, 25, was shot multiple times in the face a short while after opening the popular store. “This is tragic, and we, as members of this community, can not accept this.

“The killing of a shopkeeper serving our essential needs is a crisis. “The Elsies River CPF condemns this brutal act in the strongest terms. It is cowardice as it happened early during load shedding. “We are pained that this attack occurred at a time most of our families rush to the shop before going on with their daily duties,” Arries said.

He said the CPF would be embarking on street imbizos, where they would be urging all households in the area to join them as they campaign against all forms of lawlessness. Arries has urged that the perpetrators of these crimes to be brought to book. Police confirmed the murder.

“The 25-year-old deceased had gunshot wounds to his body. A murder case was opened for investigation. The unknown suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown direction, is yet to be arrested. The motive can possibly be robbery,” van Wyk added. Police are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting incidents to come forward or contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Carmen Prins on 060 582 8496 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. [email protected]