Two suspected robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Newlands East

Durban - Two suspected robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Newlands East on Friday morning. According to Andreas Mathios, of Marshall Security, it is alleged an unknown number of armed suspects had robbed a courier vehicle on the M7 near Edwin Swales Drive and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of valuable goods.

“A description of the vehicles used in the armed robbery was circulated and was later spotted travelling in the Newlands area by members of our Special Operations Team, together with the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit, who immediately pursued the suspects. “The armed suspects proceeded to open fire when they noticed our team members approaching and a shoot-out and high-speed chase ensued. “The suspects then lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a barrier on Galjoen Road in the Newlands East area, where they abandoned their vehicle and continued to shoot at our members while on foot.

“Two suspects were killed during the shoot-out while an unknown number of remaining suspects managed to flee into the nearby dense bush. The Durban K9 Unit attended and conducted an extensive search of the area; however, the suspects unfortunately managed to evade arrest.” SAPS has been approached for comment. IOL