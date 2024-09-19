Two suspects arrested for extortion and intimidation over Apel construction project

Two accused men arrested of trying to extort a construction company building a shopping mall complex at Atok in Limpopo, were arrested on Tuesday, September 17. The suspects, aged 36 and 37, appeared in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, September 18, facing charges of extortion and intimidation.

Extortion activities have been reported in various parts of the country, mainly affecting construction projects where work has been halted because of the threat of violence. “The two suspect threatened the construction company that was building a shopping. The suspects were demanding to be part of service providers during the construction process, and they ordered the construction to suspend construction if they are not hired,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The construction manager immediately reported the matter to the police, resulting in a swift investigation. Both suspects were arrested following the preliminary investigations.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the investigative team for their prompt action in apprehending the suspects. "We have adopted a zero tolerance to extortion and intimidation in our province. Anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with decisively,“ she said. “The two male suspect have been remanded in custody, with their next court appearance scheduled for Friday, September 20, while further investigations continue,” Ledwabe said.