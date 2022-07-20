Two suspects arrested, four vehicles and drugs recovered

Pretoria - Two suspects aged 39 and 45 were arrested on Tuesday night during a multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation conducted in Tshwane where four vehicles and drugs were recovered. It is reported that police received information regarding an Audi A4 which was being sought and had been spotted in Pretoria, and was believed to have been getting ready for Johannesburg.

“The Audi was allegedly identified en route. It was escorted by a Toyota Corolla with Lesotho registration plates. The two vehicles were successfully stopped and searched. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the Audi was sought as per Sunnyside case as being robbed from the owner,” said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. Mogale said two men were arrested, one is a foreign national. Police further descended to Bromhof in Honeydew where one of the suspects stays.

“Upon searching the premises, two more vehicles, a VW Jetta and a Hyundai were found. The Hyundai, which was affixed with false registration plates, was discovered to have been sought in Meadowlands and was allegedly stolen. Meanwhile, the Jetta’s identity had been tempered with. “The team also recovered various registration papers, various registration plates, vehicle parts with chassis number engraved, electronic devices with software to design, false vehicle registration papers, false eNatis documents, false 21-day permits and other vehicle-related documentation as well as a large bag full of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R250 000.” Mogale said the men will appear in court soon on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicles and possession of drugs. One suspect will in addition be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and also stand for another drug charge which happened in 2016 in Cape Town.

