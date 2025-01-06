Two suspects arrested with 36 stolen bank cards, cash and ATM receipts in Free State

Free State police successfully arrested two suspects during a routine operation in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District, seizing suspected stolen property and an amount of cash. The arrests were made on Friday, January 3, during a late-night disruptive operation at Makwane Village.

Officers were conducting vehicle checkpoints on the main road near a local filling station when they stopped a red Mini Cooper with two occupants, said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. The driver reportedly attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended. His passenger, identified as his girlfriend, remained in the vehicle. “The car was physically inspected and searched; police found two small black bags containing 36 bank cards, 35 receipts, and in another bag was an undisclosed amount of money withdrawn from various ATM banks,” said Mophiring.

It is believed that many of the cards originated from post offices. “All items were seized, and a case of possession of suspected stolen property is being investigated. The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Makwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 6, where they will face charges related to the possession of suspected stolen property.