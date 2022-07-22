Two suspects arrested with hijacked high performance vehicles used in robberies

Pretoria – Gauteng police arrested two suspects between the ages of 37 and 45 after they were allegedly found with two hijacked vehicles suspected of being used as getaway cars during cash-in-transit and business robberies in the province. Police received information on Thursday that the suspects would be driving a Lexus and a Golf 7 en route to Ekurhuleni to hijack another vehicle.

“A silver Lexus was spotted travelling with a white Golf 7 at a high speed in Kempton Park. The team chased the cars and a shootout ensued. Both cars were cornered and two suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms,” police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said. Masondo said preliminary investigation revealed that the Lexus had a false registration plate; both cars were hijacked in Kempton Park. “Suspects are expected to appear before Kempton Park Magistrates' Court facing charges of car hijacking, possession of reportedly hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and attempted murder,” added Masondo.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said the suspects would be profiled and the firearms taken in for ballistic tests to establish if they were linked to other crimes. "I am pleased with this collaboration of law enforcement officers. They are always a step ahead of criminals.“ IOL