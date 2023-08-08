Two suspects found dead in car after highway chase with police

Two suspects were killed in a shootout with police in the Amatikwe area in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Monday night four police officers were on duty doing routine patrols in a marked police vehicle along Mafukuzela Highway when they spotted a vehicle with no rear registration plate.

“Police officers instructed the vehicle to pull over but the driver defied police’s orders and drove off,” he said. Netshiunda said police gave chase. “And before they knew it, the men of law found themselves under gunfire coming from the occupants of the vehicle.

“The tactically-ready police officers returned fire and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed,” Netshiunda said. The driver and one passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. “Upon inspection of the vehicle, three men were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

“Two of them were certified dead at the scene and the other person was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” he said. Netshiunda said police found a double-barrel shotgun and two pistols in the suspect’s possession. “A manhunt is under way for the two men who evaded arrest,” he said.

Inanda police are investigating four counts of attempted murder on police officers and two inquests following the suspects’ deaths. “The relevant role players, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were summoned to the scene for further investigations,” concluded Netshiunda. Police have not indicated what crimes the suspects have been linked to.