Two suspects sentenced for Cape Town mall fraud and bank card cloning scams

TWO suspects connected to fraudulent transactions and bank card cloning scams at Cape Town malls between 2017 and 2018 have been sentenced following their arrest by members of the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit last year. Silindilizwe Ntini (45) and Lwazi Madondo (35) were found to be involved in bank card cloning scams alongside their co-accused, Arthur Qedinda Dube, who is currently serving an eight-year sentence for similar charges since 2019.

Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi stated, "The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team tirelessly worked to establish that all three accused were collaborating in these scams, culminating in the guilty verdicts for Ntini and Madondo in December 2022." The pair appeared in court in December 2022 and were found guilty. They returned to the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for sentencing.