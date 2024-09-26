Two suspects shot dead in Mthatha as police crack down on extortion

Eastern Cape police engaged in a second consecutive day of shoot-outs with suspects, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The incident took place in Mthatha on Thursday. The suspects who died were both 35 years old.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said officers received information that suspects allegedly collected money from businesses. “According to the information, police received information about the suspects who were allegedly collecting money from the local business places at Gaduka Administrative area, Ngcengane Location outside Mthatha. Members from the National Intervention Unit speedily responded, and while approaching the village, they spotted the identified vehicle (VW Polo). They managed to stop it, the suspects stepped out of the vehicle and started shooting towards the members who then returned fire,” Mawisa said. During the shoot-out, two of the suspects were shot and killed while police members managed to survive the shooting incident unharmed.

“Police recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash. The vehicle is confiscated as it was used in the commission of crime,” Mawisa said. This shooting incident will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation. The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the bravery of the police members in facing the suspects that are armed and yet escaped uninjured.