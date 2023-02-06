Two suspects who shot security officer under police guard in hospital after shootout with cops

Cape Town – Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects who allegedly shot a security guard on duty at a school in Hazyview. The suspects, who are aged 23 and 29, are facing attempted murder charges, were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital.

Police received a tip off about their whereabouts and the suspects were wounded after they opened fire at the police, who said they responded, wounding the suspects during the shootout. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred on Thursday and the two were nabbed at one of the local taverns in Shabalala a day after the incident on Friday. Mohlala says the three armed suspects stormed into a high school in Sand River, near Hazyview, where they reportedly found a security guard on duty and held him at gunpoint while demanding his firearm.

“When the guard informed his assailants that he was not in possession of a firearm, they shot him. Nothing was stolen from the school during this incident. “The matter was reported to the authorities and the guard was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Mohlala said. Meanwhile, the police in Hazyview began their investigation into an attempted murder case but soon received a tip-off from members of the community regarding the whereabouts of two of the three suspects.

“The members immediately operationalised the information and it is further reported that the suspects attempted to shoot at the police during the time of their arrest. “Both suspects were shot and wounded, while upon their arrest a firearm and ammunition were confiscated. The firearm’s serial number was filed off. The arrested suspects are currently under police guard in hospital and will soon appear in court,” Mohlala said. He further added that police were searching for the third suspect and an arrest was imminent.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will conduct further investigations into the shooting of the two suspects. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended the healthy relationship between the community members and police in the area. Manamela also applauded members for their dedication and successful encounter even though the situation was dangerous and life threatening.