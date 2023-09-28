Two suspects wounded, three more arrested in fierce gun battle with police following robbery at Umbilo liquor store

Two suspects were wounded and three more arrested following a raging gun battle with police in Durban on Wednesday. It is alleged that a group of armed suspects had just committed a robbery at a liquor store in Umbilo.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police spotted the suspects' vehicle, a white sedan, driving along Stellawood Road. "The two officers, who were driving a marked police vehicle, signalled for the suspicious vehicle to stop but the driver opted to defy police instructions and sped off. A high speed chase ensued and the occupants of the suspects’ vehicle started shooting at the police, leaving the police with no other option but to return fire," Netshiunda said. He said police overpowered the suspects and arrested three, while two more sustained gunshot wounds. Netshiunda added that no police officers were injured.

Money seized during the arrest. Picture: SAPS "A manhunt is under way for the other two suspects who evaded arrest. While processing the scene it was established that the suspects fitted the description of men who had just robbed a liquor establishment on Bartle Road," he said. Police recovered four unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The suspects were also found in possession of suspected stolen liquor, suspected stolen cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money. The injured suspects were taken to hospital under police guard. Police recovered four unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS Netshiunda said the accused will appear in court on charges of attempted murder of police officers, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, business robbery, as well as possession of suspected stolen property.