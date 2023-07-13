Two trucks torched during service delivery protest in Eastern Cape

Two trucks were torched in the Eastern Cape during a service delivery protest. The trucks were burned down along the M17 Addo Road.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said disgruntled residents from Nomakanjane and Ramaphosa informal settlements blockaded the M17 Addo Road and started stoning trucks on Wednesday evening. "One truck transporting oranges was set alight. The driver was not injured. A case of public violence was opened for investigation. "Also, during this time, the driver of a manganese truck in trying to dodge protestors and stones lost control and collided into a wall of a residence," Colonel Naidu said.

She said both incidents occurred in the Ikamvelihle policing areas. "At about 10:20 pm, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested by SAPS Flying Squad members for allegedly torching a second truck traveling on the M17 Addo Road. The driver of a manganese truck was also pulled out and the truck set alight." The incident took place in the Swartkops policing area.

She said the man was arrested for public violence, damage to essential infrastructure, and malicious damage to property. "The torching of these trucks is not about the nationwide torching of trucks but linked to service delivery. The residents are disgruntled over no water and electricity in their respective settlements," she said. She said Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, has issued a stern warning to protestors who engage in activities outside the confines of the law.

Ncata said damaging infrastructure not only disrupts public services but also poses potential risks to public safety. "Transportation systems as well as other critical infrastructure are paramount for the vital functioning of our society and intentionally causing damage can have far-reaching consequences for both individuals and communities. “We will not tolerate lawlessness and those arrested will face the full brunt of the law," Ncata said in a statement.