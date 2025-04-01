Two undocumented miners sentenced to six months in jail or R3,000 fine

Two men, Ivan Mhuru, 31, and Mahleka Mashura, 49, have been sentenced by the Sekhukhune Regional Court in Limpopo for illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the two men were found mining illegally at Machakaneng section.

“The sentence comes after the court heard that in May 2024, police conducted an operation at Atok, when they noticed two males busy mining illegally at Machakaneng section. Police tactically approached the suspects and found them using a jackhammer and generator,” said Thakeng. “The suspects were searched, and they were found without passports. They were immediately arrested for illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act.” Mashura was sentenced to four months imprisonment or R2,000 fine for illegal mining, plus two months imprisonment or R1,000 fine for illegal immigration. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.