Two vehicle examiners in court for corruption

Two men appeared in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on charges of corruption on Thursday. Deon Andrew Johnson, 50, and Michael Williams, 54, were charged with corruption relating to accepting gratification in exchange for the certification of roadworthy motor vehicles at Goodwood and We Do Roadworthy testing stations.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said Johnson and Williams were employed at different vehicle testing stations. “It is alleged that the suspects were employed by two vehicle testing stations, manipulated and abused the systems by unlawfully issuing roadworthy certificates to vehicles that were never presented for testing and were thus certified to drive on public roads. It is reported that the offence was committed between 2018 and 2019,” Hani said. The suspects were arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bellville.

The duo made a brief court appearance and were both released on R3,000 bail each. The matter has been remanded to November 1, 2024, for the finalisation of the charge sheet. Earlier this week, three suspected extortionists were gunned down during a shoot-out with police in Bothasig, Cape Town.