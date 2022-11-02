Two weeks later, missing Eastern Cape boy still not found

Rustenburg - A six-year-old boy who disappeared under mysterious circumstances while asleep in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape two weeks ago, has not yet been found. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, told IOL in a telephone interview on Wednesday that there were no new developments since Oluchuku Wongile Obiat went missing on October 16.

"According to information, Oluchuku Wongile Obiat from Mafdikane, Lusikisiki was at his home sleeping with his family and when they awoke the following morning, he was nowhere to be found," she said. Mdleleni said there was no break-in and the doors were still locked when the family woke up, but Oluchuku was missing. Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Captain Sakwe at 083 364 6126 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

In a separate incident, police in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, asked the community to help them to trace David Molubedi, 39, who went missing in 2020. "According to information, he left his residence at Gustarus Street, Zastron around May 2020, saying he was going to Sterkspruit. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light purple long sleeve T-shirt. "Any person that could assist the police to trace Mr David Molubedi, can contact Sgt Vundisa on 083 925 0182 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted by using the My SAPS App," Captain Ursula Roelofse said in a statement.

In Gqeberha, Captain Gerda Swart said detectives from Kwanobuhle police request the community to assist them to identify skeletal remains that were found on October 16 in an open field next to Nomakwezana Street, Kwanobuhle. "The remains were wrapped in a blue, green and orange duvet. The deceased was clad in a denim jacket and brown trousers. Circumstances of the death is not known and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the race, age, sex, date and possible cause of death. An inquest docket was opened for investigation. "Anyone who might be looking for a relative or who might be able to assist with information that can lead police to the next of kin, or the identity of the deceased, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mark Rhodes on 079 881 4354, Crime Stop 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App to submit a tip-off. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous," Captain Roelofse said.

