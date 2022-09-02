Two women and a man arrested for possession of 100kg of dagga

Pretoria – Three suspects were busted with 100kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R150 000 at Mangweni, near Tonga. “The suspects, two females and one male, were nabbed while Tonga SAPS members were conducting stop-and-search operation. They stopped a minibus and discovered that the kombi was loaded with nine bags of compressed dagga,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said the three, believed to be from Mpumalanga, were scheduled to make their first appearance at the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in drugs. Mpumalanga commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the arrest and sent a stern warning that drug peddling would not be tolerated. “We will make sure that we intercept any drug trafficking activities in the province,” said Manamela.

Last month, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga with an estimated value of more than R1 million. At the time, Mohlala said: “A 30-year-old suspect who is a foreign national from the Kingdom of eSwatini is due to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for dealing in dagga. The man was nabbed at Buffelspruit next to Jeppes Reef port of entry on August 21.” “His arrest came after police in Schoemansdal were patrolling, as well as conducting stop and search duties on the R570 road. They stopped a white Isuzu bakkie with one occupant.”

Mohlala said upon searching the vehicle, police officers found 31 bags stashed with dagga weighing at 24 085kg with an estimated street value of R1 011 570. The 30-year-old was charged for dealing in dagga. The dagga and the vehicle were confiscated. “Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect entered the country legally through Mananga port of entry. Whilst in the country, he then collected the dagga at the illegal crossing at Magogeni. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the dagga was destined to reach Gauteng,” said Mohlala.

