Two women and six-year-old girl shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of three people. The youngest victim is a six-year-old girl.

Police said the shooting incident took place in Ematimatolo on Monday. KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said gunmen opened fire on four people. Three people — aged 60, 33 and six — died on scene.

“A 12-year-old girl was [taken] to a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries.” Netshiunda said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and a search for the suspects was under way. Three cases of murder and one case of attempted murder was opened.

Earlier today, police arrested two suspects in a high speed chase on Chris Hani Road in Durban North. Netshiunda said police were following up on information of carjacking incident which took place in Phoenix on Monday morning. “A 29-year-old man was hijacked outside his home on Westham Drive in Phoenix. The police spotted the vehicle along Old North Coast Road with two occupants and ordered them to stop,” he said at the time.

“They drove off while shooting at the police, the police returned fire resulting in the suspects losing control of the vehicle which collided with the steel barrier on the side of the road.” Police said both suspects alighted from their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. “Police, together with other law enforcements gave chase and managed to apprehend both suspects. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound on the right thigh while the other was unharmed.”