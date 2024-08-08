Two women arrested in Joburg for allegedly posing as Hawks officers to defraud job-seeker

Two women were arrested by the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) following an attempt to extort money from a job seeker who wanted to join the South African Police Service (SAPS). JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla described the arrested of the two women as “a significant breakthrough” in a case of extortion and impersonation of police officers.

“Following a tip-off from an e-hailing driver, the Tactical Response Unit officers successfully apprehended two female suspects aged 50 and 55 involved in a fraudulent scheme posing as members of the SAPS,” Fihla said. The driver initially reached out to the JMPD to inquire about alleged recruitment drives within the SAPS. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: File “Upon verification, through official channels, it was confirmed that no such recruitment was occurring. The driver informed the officers that a woman claiming to be a captain from the Hawks had contacted him, stating she could facilitate his application for a police job if he met specific requirements, including possessing a matric certificate and a driver's licence,” Fihla said.

One of the accused women allegedly demanded an upfront payment of R8,000 in cash, and she had instructed the victim to come alone to the Diepkloof police station. Two women, claiming to be Hawks officers, were arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department after they attempted to defraud a job-seeking man. Picture: JMPD “Recognising the potential danger of this situation, the officers co-ordinated with the victim and proceeded to the specified location. “Upon arrival, three women approached the victim's vehicle, leading him to an office within the Diepkloof SAPS premises. It became evident that fraudulent activities were under way when the suspects, together with the victim went to Diepkloof Square to withdraw funds from the victim’s account,” Fihla said.

The police officers then intervened, introduced themselves and conducted a thorough inquiry on the women. “The primary suspect attempted to deflect responsibility to another suspect, claiming she was merely seeking a lift. Despite the confusion, the suspects were taken into custody,” Fihla said. During the intense questioning, one of the accused women said she wished to confess.

“Further investigation by the SAPS Anti-Corruption Team revealed that one of the individuals arrested was also a victim, having previously paid R7,000 in hopes of securing employment with the police. Her statement was duly recorded, and she was subsequently released,” Fihla said. The two women arrested are facing charges of extortion and impersonating police officers. Two women, claiming to be Hawks officers, were arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department after they attempted to defraud a job-seeking man. Picture: JMPD “The JMPD commends the swift actions of the officers, as well as the proactive behaviour of the e-hailing driver who reported this matter.