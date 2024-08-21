Two women convicted of murdering their boyfriends in the Northern Cape

The Keimoes Regional Court in the Northern Cape recently sentenced two women for murdering of their partners in two separate events, Northern Cape police said. Nadia Schwartz, 29, from Currieskamp was convicted for the murder of 28-year-old Floors Nell and 21-year-old Annolize Beukes was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of her 29-year-old boyfriend Danwil Swartz.

In Schwartz’s case, the Keimoes police responded to a murder scene on December 30, 2023, where the deceased was stabbed in the chest after a fight with his girlfriend over alcohol and money. Nell died from the injuries he sustained. Schwartz was detained on the scene and released on bail until she was sentenced to 12 years in jail on August 8, of which two years is suspended for five years. Police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela said in Beukes’ case, the man was also murdered following an argument.

“During court proceedings it came to light that on October 23, 2022, the couple had an argument during which Annolize stabbed her boyfriend to death. She was arrested and brought before court, where she pleaded guilty on a charge of murder,” said Masegela. Masegela said that these sentences demonstrate that detectives in the province are focused and intentional about bringing perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide to justice. The investigators who brought the women to justice. Picture Saps The Northern Cape’s South African Police Service management has welcomed the sentences and praised the investigative detectives, Sergeant Piet Eiman and Constable Eshley Jonkers, both of whom work for the Keimoes Detectives.