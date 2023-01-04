Two years later, and still no word on who killed Teddy Mafia

On January 4, 2021, Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down at his home in Taurus Street in Shallcross. Two years later, and there is still no word on who pulled the trigger. At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said at around 2pm, Pillay was gunned down.

"Teddy Mafia had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors. Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property, where she heard gun shots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot. The community apprehended both suspects, and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them. When police officers arrived at the scene, the community opened fire at them. Naicker said police called in the Public Order Policing Unit who dispersed the crowd with no injuries. "The owner of the property, Teddy Mafia, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital," he said.

In May 2022, IOL reported that the matter "was still under investigation". Funeral of well known drug dealers' son Teddy Mafia, Davendren Pillay who died in hospital following a drive by shooting in Shalcross. the ceremony was held at their home in Shalcross on Saturday. - . Picture: NQOBILE MBONAMBI/ AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

For nearly a decade, Pillay had several run-ins with the law but was never convicted. In one of the more recent cases prior to his murder, Pillay was released on bail of R5000 following a raid at his home where police seized unlicensed firearms, R700 000 in cash, as well as gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000. He was escorted home by a police van. In a previous incident in 2016, he was nabbed after being found in possession of R1.8 million worth of drugs and firearms. Three years before that, Pillay was arrested after police found R5m worth of drugs at his home.

