Tzaneen cops hunt for suspect after three-year-old girl is raped

Tzaneen police are searching for a suspect after a three-year-old girl was raped in Mopani District. Polokwane police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the girl complained about pain from her genitals when she was being bathed.

"When the complainant checked the girl's genitals, she saw blood stains. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination and tests confirmed penetration," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said police are now appealing to the public to assist with information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information that can assist in apprehension of the suspect should contact the investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mahlane at 082 469 2625 or report to the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 alternatively report to the nearest Police Station and can share it anonymously on MySAPSApp.

Major General Jan Scheepers further warned parents to continuously urged to take extra care for their children to curb the scourge of sexual related offences especially against the children. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Saturday. Police said the teenager woke up to find a man in the same as her. Both were naked.