UDM deputy president kidnapped en route to Cape Town airport, party pays R10,000 ransom

The Western Cape Anti-Kidnapping Task Team is searching for suspects following the kidnapping of United Democratic Movement (UDM) Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa on Tuesday afternoon. According to the UDM's Bantu Holomisa, Kwankwa was on his way to the Cape Town International Airport to catch a flight to attend the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

"A ransom of R10,000 was demanded for his safe return. "The UDM paid the ransom, and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken and traumatised. All his belongings, including his vehicle, were stolen," Holomisa said in a statement. Kwankwa's vehicle was found abandoned by police.

Holomisa said Kwankwa is in contact with the police and his family has been informed of what has occurred. “The UDM is saddened by this horrific event, but is very grateful for his safe return. We wish Tshawe well on his road to recovery from this dastardly incident," Holomisa said. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the Western Cape Anti-Kidnapping Multidisciplinary Task Team, comprising organised crime and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) investigators, along with crime intelligence, is currently piecing together details following an incident where a 44-year-old man was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped, and robbed by armed suspects in Driftsands, Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.