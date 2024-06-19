UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to skip President’s inauguration after kidnapping ordeal

United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, will not be attending Wednesday's inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. This comes after Kwankwa was kidnapped while on his way to the Cape Town International Airport.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the 44-year-old MP was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and robbed by armed suspects in Driftsands, Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon. "Allegedly after the ordeal the victim was dropped off in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha where he made his way to a police station in the area to report the crime. His vehicle has since been recovered in the Khayelitsha area. "The investigation continues and no arrests have been made as yet," Potelwa said.

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, confirmed Kwankwa's traumatic ordeal. He said his second in charge was heading to the airport to catch a flight to attend the presidential inauguration. "A ransom of R10,000 was demanded for his safe return.

"The UDM paid the ransom, and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken and traumatised. All his belongings, including his vehicle, were stolen," Holomisa said in a statement. Kwankwa's vehicle was found abandoned by police. Holomisa said they were grateful for Kwankwa's safe return.

It is believed that Kwankwa's personal items were taken during the robbery. He’s been told to rest and recover at home. Parliament has also expressed concerns over the incident. "This act of criminality is deeply troubling, and Parliament calls on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this attack and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," read a Parliamentary statement.