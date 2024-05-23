Ugandan man murdered Limpopo husband and wife, stole their BMW after deal went wrong

Ugandan national Sulaiman Kamya, 29, has been sentence to two life imprisonment sentences by the Modimolle Regional Court on Wednesday for the brutal murder of a Limpopo couple in a revenge attack. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on January 4, 2019, charred remains of Joshua Mutaasa, 38, and his wife Rita, 43, were discovered at their residence in Wildebeeslaagte, Northam.

“The investigations revealed that the couple had been violently attacked with a sharp object, and the perpetrator thereafter set alight the house. It was also established that the deceased's silver BMW sedan was stolen,” said Ledwaba. The investigation team followed possible leads to Rustenburg, North West, where Kamya was tracked down. Ugandan national Sulaiman Kamya, aged 29, has been sentence of two life imprisonment sentences by the Modimolle Regional Court. Picture: SAPS “A break through came when the cellphone of one of the deceased was found at the suspect's house together with blood-stained trousers already soaked in water,” said Ledwaba.

“Thorough investigations revealed the location of the vehicle at a local scrapyard where the vehicle's details were supposed to be changed.” The vehicle was seized, and further investigations led the police team to an open field where additional clothes and some property belonging to the murdered man were found. The accused, Kamya, was charged with two counts of murder and house robbery.

“Evidence presented during the trial established that the murders were premeditated and carried as an act of revenge,” said Ledwaba. “The accused (Kamya) wanted to buy the couple's vehicle and made an agreement that he would pay the money in instalments, and only when he had paid the full amount would he be able to take the vehicle.” Kamya paid a portion of the money, but at a later stage, requested the money back, saying he could no longer afford to settle the outstanding amount.

“The victims told him he would get the money later, but the accused became aggressive and forcefully moved into their home, demanding the cash back. He then killed the couple and set their house alight. He also stole some properties, including the vehicle involved in the dispute,” said Ledwaba. The case was investigated by Detective Sergeant Thabiso Seshoka, and he successfully opposed bail until Kamya was ultimately sentenced to two life terms for the murder of Joshua and Rita Mutaasa, and an additional 15 years for house robbery. Detective Sergeant Thabiso Seshoka. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the meticulous investigation by detectives at SAPS Northam in the Waterberg District.