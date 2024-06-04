Umbilo CPF urges community to remain calm after Halima Hoosen-Preston's alleged killer’s court appearance sparks outrage

The Umbilo Community Policing Forum is calling for calm and for residents to allow justice to take its course following the murder of wife and mother of two, Halima Hoosen-Preston, at her home at the weekend. On Tuesday, Grayson James Beare appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the matter was remanded to June 11 for bail investigation and for Beare to undergo mental assessment. The state is opposed to bail. His appearance has sparked anger in the community, prompting a warning from Umbilo CPF chairperson, Calvin Thomas.

Grayson James Beare has appeared in court in connection with the murder of an Umbilo mother. Picture: NPA "I have been assured by Umbilo South African Police Service (SAPS) that every effort is being made to build a watertight case against the prime suspect. "Any group acting outside the law through acts of vigilantism will be held accountable for their actions," Thomas said.

He added that the Umbilo community, religious groups, both locally and nationally, and Beare's family have condemned the attack. "We must now allow the police to conclude their investigation and for the NPA to pursue criminal charges," Thomas said.

Halima Hoosen-Preston was killed and her family attacked in their Glenmore home on Sunday. The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) further condemned the attack. “Beare’s actions or views do not represent the Jewish community who have expressed sympathy to the families for their loss and pray for a speedy recovery for those injured. Our thoughts are with them at this heartbreaking time,” said the Board’s Charisse Zeifert.

Zeifert also condemned the utterances made by Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mongezi Twala in which he called for the “ugly throats of Jews to be cut.” She said this call for violence against the Jewish community is unacceptable, and the SAJBD will be investigating a case of hate speech against him. “It is appalling and unacceptable that a tragic situation has been turned into vilification campaign of the broader Jewish community. It is also totally reckless, bigoted and inappropriate to hold all the members of a religion responsible for a reprehensible act of an unstable individual,” she said.