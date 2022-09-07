Umlalazi communications manager Reggie Ngema gunned down in broad daylight

Rustenburg - The communications manager of the Umlalazi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal was gunned down on Tuesday, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said. The party has called on the police to leave no stone unturned to find the killers of Reginald Bongani Ngema.

“Recently appointed into the management position, Mr Ngema was gunned down by unknown assailants, in full view of community members, next to Siza’s Total Petrol Station and Eshowe College. “The assailants allegedly fled the scene in a private car. The same suspects allegedly fired random gunshots near the home of Stan ”Magibela“ Larkan, the head of MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee) in uMlalazi municipality,” said Blessed Gwala, IFP spokesperson on safety and community liaison. Gwala said on the eve of the shootings, the bodyguard of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality’s municipal manager was also gunned down at Eshowe Mall.

"The IFP is deeply concerned by these violent killings, especially considering that they are being committed in broad daylight, in full view of bystanders. “These criminals are taking advantage of our weak and ailing safety and security system. We call for any possible witnesses to come forward and work with police to bring the perpetrators to book. The IFP further urges communities to work together to root out crime in their areas, and to co-operate with police where needed,” he said. In a statement, the Umlalazi Municipality said it was pained by the murder of Ngema.

“Reggie recently joined the municipality as a permanent employee in July 2022, serving as the Manager Communications. He was fatally shot by an unknown gunman yesterday the 6th of September, 2022. This has taken us all by surprise and left us utterly bereft. “Her Worship the Mayor, Councillor QT Xulu, extends her sincere condolences to the Ngema family, friends and the colleagues with a Bible verse from Psalm 34:18 (The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit). “She further condemns the brutal killing of our community members and trusts that the police will play their crucial role for justice to be served,” the municipality said.

