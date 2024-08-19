uMlazi shooting spree: Minister of Police to visit families of six men gunned down

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu will pay his respects to the families of the six who were gunned down in uMlazi, Durban over the weekend. Mchunu will be accompanied by the provincial police commissioner, General Mkhwanazi on Monday morning.

The men were shot and killed on Saturday night in Section V6. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicated that three men were seated outside their rented accommodation consuming alcohol when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire on them. “The suspects proceeded to the landlord's house where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house.

“The suspects also shot another man on the pathway.” The victims, aged between 20 and 40, were all declared dead at the scene. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

They say the motive for the shooting is unknown at his stage and are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. In another shooting incident in KZN, three suspected armed robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Ntuzuma on Sunday. Police confirmed that one of them is employed as a sergeant with the SAPS.