Umzinto triple shooting: Three women killed, police note divorce involvement

Three women were killed in a brazen shootout in Umzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night. This prompted KZN police to launch a manhunt for the suspect.

Providing more clarity on the shooting KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting incident took place in the Magwaza area, Malangeni in Umzinto. “It is reported that the five women were in one rondavel house preparing to go to sleep when four suspects, one of them with his face concealed with a balaclava, forced the door open and the one with a concealed face allegedly pointed out the women he wanted shot and killed.” Police said three women aged 28, 37 and 61 were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased at the scene.

“The surviving victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to the their arms and legs.” Nethsuinda said at this stage, the suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killings is yet to be established. “Domestic related violence could not be ruled out as initial investigations have revealed that one of the deceased women, aged 37, was going through a divorce and was claiming a portion of her estranged husband’s pension.”