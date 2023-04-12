Uncle behind bars for allegedly raping niece ‘multiple times’ after giving her lift from tavern

Pretoria – A 41-year-old man has appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court charged with the alleged rape of his 19-year-old niece. During his court appearance, the matter was postponed to April 21, for a formal bail application. The accused man was remanded in custody.

“According to the report, it is alleged that on Saturday, 8 April, 2023, the female victim was at a certain tavern in Bushbuckridge together with her male friend as well as the suspect and another female person,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “In the early hours of Sunday, 9 April, 2023, the male friend reportedly approached the uncle and requested a lift for the victim as he was going in a different direction. It is said that the uncle and his female companion as well as the victim, agreed and they all drove together in the suspect’s vehicle.” It is further alleged that on arrival at a house, the uncle who is also the suspect, got out of the car with his female companion, leaving behind the 19 year old.

The uncle allegedly returned to the vehicle alone. “It was during this time that the suspect went with her to a certain place and allegedly raped the victim multiple times. When the sun rose, the victim reported the matter to the police. A case was opened and after an investigation was conducted the suspect was traced and arrested on Monday morning, 11 April, 2023, hence his court appearance,” said Mohlala. Provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident, raising concern over cases of gender-based violence, particularly the cases perpetrated by people closely related to the victims.