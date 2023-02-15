Rustenburg – The Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old niece. The uncle pleaded guilty to raping the little girl on February 2 in 202 at Lethabong near Rustenburg in the North West.

The girl was playing with her friends when her uncle called her into his bedroom and raped her. "Evidence led in court revealed that the victim’s friends got worried when she was not coming back from the house, and they went to peep through the window," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said. One of the friends saw the uncle on top of the little girl and went to report the matter to her mother.

She reported the matter to the police and he was subsequently arrested on the same day. "In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Obed Molope urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, as the offence was committed by a person who should be protecting his family environment, particularly at a time when women and children are facing high levels of abuse." In a passing sentence, magistrate Segakweng Moeng remarked that the uncle, a father figure to the girl, abused his authority and raped a defenceless child who had been unsuspecting of his horrific intentions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded the investigating officer, prosecutor, and the victim’s friends for their bravery in leading to the conviction. "We cannot allow such heinous crimes to destroy the lives of innocent and vulnerable children of our society. Thus this conviction is welcomed," she said. IOL