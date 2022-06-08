Undocumented eSwatini national in court for raping his granny (87) and cousin (26)

Johannesburg - A suspect who allegedly raped his grandmother and his cousin is due to appear before the Amsterdam Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga today. The undocumented 28-year-old suspect from eSwatini has been charged with two counts of rape and housebreaking.

According to reports, on Sunday, 5 June, the 87-year-old granny was asleep in her home with her 26-year-old granddaughter present in the house. At about 3am on Sunday morning, the elderly woman was woken by the presence of someone in her room who had started removing the blankets she was covered in. Upon closer inspection, she recognised the man to be her grandson. The grandson allegedly instructed her to keep quiet and then proceeded to rape her.

Thereafter, the suspect is alleged to have turned his attention to his 26-year-old cousin, who was asleep on the couch in the same room and proceeded to violate her by raping her too. The harrowing ordeal for the 87-year-old woman was not over as her grandson turned his attention back to his grandmother by robbing her. He demanded money from her in the form of her social grant. The elderly woman gave him all the money she had in her possession to bring the whole ordeal to an end.

The victims then reported the matter to the police later that morning, and the suspect was found on the streets and arrested by law enforcement officers. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has expressed her shock at the heinous crime. She also went on to applaud the police in Amsterdam for ensuring that the rights of the vulnerable group are, indeed, protected by reacting swiftly to apprehend the alleged perpetrator.

