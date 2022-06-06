Unemployed man arrested for allegedly financing Toyota Avanza for R460K with fraudulent documents

Rustenburg - A 27-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly buying a R460 000 car with fraudulent papers in Limpopo, the Hawks said on Monday. The man was arrested in Gauteng on Saturday.

“It is alleged that on 3 September 2021, the suspect visited one of the vehicle dealerships in Makhado and showed an interest in a Toyota Avanza valued at R460 019.52. It is further alleged that the suspect did not have necessary documents to attach when applying for a vehicle finance loan. However, the salesperson promised to assist in arranging the required documents at a cost of R5 000,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke. After his application was approved by the bank, the vehicle was successfully delivered to him. “Shortly after, the bank conducted its audit and noticed that the payslip of the applicant was fraudulent. The case was opened and referred to the Hawks for further investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was actually unemployed,” Maluleke said.

The man was expected to appear for the first time in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court later on Monday to face fraud charges. Maluleke said this was the second case in less than a month in which the Hawks arrested a suspect for allegedly defrauding vehicle dealerships. “On 27 May 2022, Clement Mathelemusa, 27, was arrested also for allegedly defrauding a vehicle dealership in Makhado through the assistance of a salesperson. Mathelemusa is currently out on R2 000 bail and his case was postponed to 22 July 2022 for further investigation.”

