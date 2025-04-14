Unidentified man found stabbed to death in Free State's Turflaagte area

Police in the Free State have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of an unknown man in a pool of blood in Turflaagte over the weekend. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said officers were called to an open space in the area at approximately 10.45pm on Saturday night, April 12, after a report was received of a person lying motionless on the ground.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of an unknown male, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years of age. The deceased was found lying on his back and was wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers, and black shoes with white soles,” Kareli said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had sustained a single stab wound to the front of his neck. Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene but declared the man dead on arrival.

Police say the motive for the killing remains unclear, and no arrests have been made. “At this stage, the identity of the deceased is unknown, the motive for the killing remains undetermined and no one has been arrested yet,” Kareli said. Authorities are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the victim or providing any information that could help solve the case

“Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, or who may be able to assist in identifying the deceased, is urged to come forward,” said Kareli. Police investigations are ongoing. IOL News