‘Unique and senseless’: Limpopo dad, aged 71, shoots his son to death

Pretoria - A 71-year-old man is set to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly murdered his 26-year-old son at Mentz village, in Malesa, outside Mankweng. The tragic incident happened on Saturday, before midday.

“It is reported that police received a complaint of a shooting at the area and quickly rushed to the vicinity. On their arrival, they found the victim laying on the street in a pool of blood,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Upon further observation, police established that the victim was shot with a firearm on the upper body.” Ledwaba said emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and they declared a 26-year-old man dead.

“Preliminary police investigations indicated that the victim was shot by his biological father who later locked himself inside the house. Police managed to negotiate with the suspect to vacate the house until he complied, and he was later apprehended,” he added. “During the arrest, police confiscated a revolver firearm that was used for the commission of the crime, with three live ammunition and two empty cartridges.” Police said the motive of the incident is currently unknown.

“Investigations are continuing to determine the cause of the murder,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has described the incident as “unique and senseless”. “Parents are supposed to love and protect their children but what the old man has done is very disappointing and I hope that justice will prevail in relation to this horrible incident,” said Hadebe.