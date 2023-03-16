University of Zululand denies claims of student’s death at residence

The University of Zululand has denied allegations that a student was shot dead at one of its residences. Posts on social media claimed that the student was shot during a break-in.

According to reports, students were robbed by armed men who took their cellphones, clothing, money and laptops. “The university refutes the rumours that a student was fatally wounded at an accredited external residence. The university puts it on record that the rumour circulating on social media is untrue. Meetings between management, the SRC, owners of accredited external residences as well as student representatives from external residences went well,” UniZulu said.

Last night, after a break-in and gunfire from criminals, a student was shot and died at a university-approved off-campus residence.#UniversityofZululand pic.twitter.com/Kel8O1Dgx7 — nqobille ngobese (@sitatu24) March 15, 2023 “Management appreciates the hard work by the SRC in bringing stability in our institution. All academic activities remain suspended as the university is monitoring the students that were traumatised by the incident,” UniZulu added. At the time, management said it had learnt of the allegations that a group of criminals had invaded one of its residences and shots were fired.