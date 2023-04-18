Unknown man’s bruised body found in Mpumalanga forest

Pretoria - Mpumalanga police have discovered an unknown man’s badly bruised body in the Injaka forestry, Bushbuckridge on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the body was discovered by a community member who went to the forest to fetch firewood.

“Police and medical practitioners were summoned to the scene where the victim, who is estimated to be in his mid 30s, was certified dead,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said police were urging anyone who has a relative or friend who went missing wearing a khaki jacket, blue overalls and All Star sneakers to contact Bushbuckridge's Lieutenant-Colonel Busisiwe Kunene on 082 422 8198. Provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident saying police can not rule out mob justice in this case.

"People must stop taking the law into their own hands and report any dissatisfaction or criminal activities to the police,“ she said. Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga have arrested 40-year-old Thabo Silas Tsotetsi six months after the decomposing body of a woman was found in a room where he lived with the mother of his child. A month before the discovery of the body, the mother of Tsotetsi’s child moved in with him, and she kept complaining about a bad odour in the house, but Tsotetsi insisted it was dead rats in the ceiling.

Mohlala said when the body was discovered, it was in an advanced state of decomposition and it was not immediately possible to determine the gender. “An intense police investigation after the gruesome murder of 34-year-old Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni whose severe decomposed body was found concealed in a ceiling six months ago, had a positive ending. “Police in Balfour arrested 40-year-old Thabo Silas Tsotetsi who went missing after the body was discovered in a ceiling of the house he occupied in Balfour,” Mohlala said.